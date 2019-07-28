Corda Investment Management Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Position; First Commonwealth Financial Has Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 15.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 1,744 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The First Commonwealth Financial Corp holds 9,214 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 10,958 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $164.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 5.03 million shares traded or 76.41% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc analyzed 5,095 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)'s stock rose 10.28%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 259,288 shares with $19.28M value, down from 264,383 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $120.04B valuation. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 200,213 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 3,011 are owned by Lakeview Llc. Culbertson A N Commerce Inc owns 28,176 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bankshares And Tru reported 1,099 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division invested in 0.15% or 14,459 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0.18% stake. Windward Cap Management Ca holds 1.17% or 122,849 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd invested in 0.19% or 344,369 shares. Victory Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,576 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 5,472 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 12,857 are owned by Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Essex Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 21,906 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.1% stake.

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Brookfield Property Reit Inc stake by 392,120 shares to 873,800 valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf stake by 14,985 shares and now owns 516,485 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9500 target in Friday, July 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $10500 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, April 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. Another trade for 73,242 shares valued at $5.01M was made by Varma Vivek C on Friday, February 1. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. $11.64M worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 5. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 11,154 shares to 18,720 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 18,270 shares and now owns 73,341 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northeast Inv Management has 1.76% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 110,136 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 2.14% or 2.13M shares. Advisor Partners Limited Company stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Violich Capital Management accumulated 0.29% or 6,080 shares. 1,767 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co. Dillon & has invested 1.3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 19,730 were reported by Money Mngmt Ltd. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,260 shares. 43,008 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Summit Asset Ltd Company invested in 1,586 shares. Davis R M stated it has 16,431 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 178,165 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.53% or 1.44 million shares. Cookson Peirce & Company Incorporated invested in 1.32% or 82,240 shares. The New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).