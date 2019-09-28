Corda Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT); Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $445,500

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 27,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 354,989 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.80 million, up from 327,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 4.42 million shares traded or 133.10% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China -; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 26/04/2018 – Total Announces an Increase of 3.2% for the First 2018 Interim Dividend at 0.64EUR Per Share; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 8,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 10,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

