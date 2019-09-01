Corda Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL); Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Holding in Homestreet (HMST) by $9.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 128.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 36,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video)

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 350,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.27M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 98,946 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 11/04/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – ON APRIL 11, SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET STATING WOULD NOT SOLICIT FOR THEIR NOMINEES OR SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 23/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC QTRLY DEPOSITS INCREASED TO $5.05 BLN, UP 6% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 10% FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – CO WILL COUNT VOTES ON BLUE PROXY CARDS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON PROVISIONAL BASIS; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION SAYS INTENDS TO SOLICIT HOMESTREET SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS SCOTT BOGGS AND DOUGLAS SMITH; 05/03/2018 HomeStreet Board Reveals Its Disdain for Shareholder Rights; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – BLUE LION’S DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS & PROPOSALS FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE “DISREGARDED”; 23/04/2018 – HomeStreet 1Q Core EPS 21c; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ALL THREE OF COMPANY’S NOMINEES, SCOTT M. BOGGS, DOUGLAS l. SMITH AND MARK R. PATTERSON REELECTED BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT; 23/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Conclusion of Director Search Process and Planned Addition of Sandra Cavanaugh to Bd of Directors

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.16M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 42,061 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $39.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 76,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $290,070 activity. The insider Cavanaugh Sandra A bought $143,350. VAN AMEN DARRELL also bought $61,500 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on Wednesday, June 12. 1,000 shares were bought by EVANS GODFREY B, worth $28,480 on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Mgmt Co Ltd holds 1.41M shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 2.26 million shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0.02% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Kennedy Management Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 374,816 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.71 million shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Grp Inc has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 63,601 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.01% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 581,466 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 34,246 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 34,700 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 9,313 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 154,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HomeStreet inks sale pacts, sees charges – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HomeStreet Announces Consolidation of Oswego Oregon Retail Branch – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. Acquires HomeStreet Bank’s Home Loan Center-Based Mortgage Origination Business – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HomeStreet (HMST) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Displays Revenue Strength: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares to 166,257 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,652 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.