Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.33 N/A 0.61 18.55 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.41 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.5, with potential upside of 172.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 53.1%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.