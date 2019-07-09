Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.70 N/A 0.60 18.36 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta means Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Sierra Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, with potential upside of 22.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 66.7%. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has 15.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.