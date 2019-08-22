Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.46 N/A 0.61 18.55 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, with potential upside of 0.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.