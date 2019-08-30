Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Savara Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Savara Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 44.9% respectively. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was less bearish than Savara Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Savara Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.