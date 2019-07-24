Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We are contrasting Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.90 N/A 0.60 18.36 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.18 N/A -5.59 0.00

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 17.86% at a $13 consensus target price. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus target price and a 135.50% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.