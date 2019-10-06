Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.46 102.38M 0.61 18.55 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 0.00 13.16M -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 769,774,436.09% 28.6% 25.3% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 175,466,666.67% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 33.90%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus target price and a 145.66% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 29.11% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.