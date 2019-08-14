Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.41 N/A 0.61 18.55 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Neurotrope Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 16.2% respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Neurotrope Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.