Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.50 N/A 0.61 18.55 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Moleculin Biotech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $13, and a 0.08% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.