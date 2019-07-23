Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.88 N/A 0.60 18.36 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.86 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc.’s beta is 3.16 which is 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Molecular Templates Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 18.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 72.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.