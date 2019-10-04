Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.48 102.38M 0.61 18.55 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 26.91M -1.55 0.00

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 771,514,694.80% 28.6% 25.3% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,271,919,459.28% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 34.75% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 79.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.