Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.54 N/A 0.61 18.55 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc. IVERIC bio Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s downside potential is -0.61% at a $13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.