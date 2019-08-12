Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.48 N/A 0.61 18.55 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.36 N/A 3.37 3.52

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Innoviva Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Innoviva Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 and has 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $13, and a 0.46% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Innoviva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 80.5%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.