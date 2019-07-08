Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.83 N/A 0.60 18.36 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.59 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s current beta is 1.4 and it happens to be 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 19.60% upside potential and an average target price of $13. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $16.75, while its potential upside is 631.44%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.