Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.72 N/A 0.60 18.36 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.33 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s current beta is 1.4 and it happens to be 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 22.41% at a $13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.