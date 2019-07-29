Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.02 N/A 0.60 18.36 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.67 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 15.04% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated with consensus target price of $13. Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has an average target price of $69.5, with potential upside of 56.50%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 85% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was less bearish than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.