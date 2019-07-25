Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.90 N/A 0.60 18.36 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 17.86% and an $13 consensus target price. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 202.91% and its consensus target price is $19.78. The results provided earlier shows that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.