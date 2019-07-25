Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.91 N/A 0.60 18.36 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.98 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Its rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 17.65% at a $13 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 5.4% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 67.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.