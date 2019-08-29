Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 184.36% and its average target price is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.