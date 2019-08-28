Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

As Biotechnology companies, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.27 N/A 0.61 18.55 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 175.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.