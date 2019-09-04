Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.18 N/A 0.61 18.55 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.14 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.44 beta indicates that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $29.17, which is potential 29.13% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 57.6% respectively. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.