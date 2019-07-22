Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.89 N/A 0.60 18.36 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.29 N/A 2.06 18.55

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Anika Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 18.1 and 16.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Anika Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 18.18% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13. Competitively Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $38.67, with potential downside of -4.80%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 13.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.