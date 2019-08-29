Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 152.11 N/A -2.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 46.5%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.