Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.34 N/A 0.61 18.55 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a 523.50% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 88.1% respectively. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.