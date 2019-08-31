Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

As Biotechnology companies, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.34 N/A 0.61 18.55 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.11 beta which makes it 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.