Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

This is a contrast between Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.77 N/A 0.61 18.55 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 32.16% upside potential and an average target price of $18. Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 426.32%. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 28.3%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.