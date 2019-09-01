Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.34 N/A 0.61 18.55 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Its rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 314.20% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 96.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was more bearish than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.