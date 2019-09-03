Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparing side by side

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.69 N/A -3.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was less bearish than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.