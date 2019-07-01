Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.88 N/A 0.60 18.36 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Midatech Pharma Plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Midatech Pharma Plc Recommendations and Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 18.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Midatech Pharma Plc has 32.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Midatech Pharma Plc has 6.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.