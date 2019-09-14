Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 76.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.60% 25.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated N/A 12 18.55 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With average price target of $18, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a potential upside of 34.93%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.