Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.85 N/A 0.60 18.36 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.05% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated with consensus target price of $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.