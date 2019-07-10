Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Contrasting side by side

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.76 N/A 0.60 18.36 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, with potential upside of 21.27%. Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 consensus price target and a 199.42% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -18.11% weaker performance while Genfit SA has 4.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Genfit SA on 6 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.