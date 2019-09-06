Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.33 N/A 0.61 18.55 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.68 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 0% respectively. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.