Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Contrasting side by side

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.38 N/A 0.61 18.55 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 41.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 2.4%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was less bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.