Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.76 N/A 0.60 18.36 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 99.66 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 21.27% at a $13 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 13.72% respectively. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.