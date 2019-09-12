Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Contrasting side by side

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 6.03 N/A 0.61 18.55 Curis Inc. 2 6.98 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Curis Inc. has beta of 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Its rival Curis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Curis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $18, and a 33.53% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Curis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.