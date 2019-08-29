Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55 Celsion Corporation 2 77.42 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.44. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celsion Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Celsion Corporation.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.