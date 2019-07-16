Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Comparing side by side

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.73 N/A 0.60 18.36 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.4 shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.9 and 23.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 22.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 21%. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has stronger performance than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.