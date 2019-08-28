Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Comparison side by side

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and BioTime Inc. BioTime Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BioTime Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioTime Inc.’s 2.81 beta is the reason why it is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 43.7% respectively. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats BioTime Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.