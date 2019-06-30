Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.96 N/A 0.60 18.36 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 52.78 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 16.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.