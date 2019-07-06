Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

Since Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.77 N/A 0.60 18.36 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 19.60% at a $13 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -7.54% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 19.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.