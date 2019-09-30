Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparing side by side

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.48 102.38M 0.61 18.55 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 778,555,133.08% 28.6% 25.3% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,458,112.61% -176% -114.9%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.44 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.98 beta.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average price target of $19, and a 34.37% upside potential.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 8.5%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 10 of the 12 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.