Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Contrasting side by side

Since Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.25 N/A 0.61 18.55 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.76 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta and it is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 4.84% and an $13 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $127, which is potential 72.74% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares and 89.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.