Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.76 N/A 0.60 18.36 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 21.27% at a $13 average target price. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 782.35% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.