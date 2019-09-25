Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stock Value Declined While Ami Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.99 Million; Roberts Glore & Company Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $551,448 as Stock Value Declined

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 181,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 904,120 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, up from 722,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 532,648 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 9.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Reasons Datadog Is a Hot IPO – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Ciena, Cisco, Dave & Busterâ€™s, GameStop, Hilton, Newmont Goldcorp, RH, Square, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.77 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Advisory Serv accumulated 13,241 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 598,993 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brandywine Glob Management Limited Com owns 633,728 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Bridge invested in 94,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Co holds 2.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 194,045 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.77% or 75,079 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv Hldgs reported 553,750 shares. Annex Advisory Services Lc reported 42,945 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 1.29% or 253,841 shares in its portfolio. 52,002 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested in 0.15% or 1.52M shares. Madrona Financial Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,403 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Corcept Therapeutics Appoints Kimberly Park to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold CORT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 2.05% less from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 73,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Birchview Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 50,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Matarin Mngmt Limited Com reported 730,188 shares. 112,900 are owned by Lsv Asset. Blair William Il holds 26,005 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 12,525 shares. Century Cos invested in 113,222 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 44,710 shares. Sei Com has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 6,015 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 402,417 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn.