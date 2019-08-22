Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stock Price Declined While Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Position; Bce (BCE) Share Value Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased by $3.50 Million Its Holding

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 187,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 415,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 602,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 195,293 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 79,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.03 million, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 396,418 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 108,359 shares to 274,268 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EPU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,599 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Ameritas Invest reported 8,144 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 415,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 48,805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 197 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co reported 173,470 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa accumulated 1.62% or 613,740 shares. 12,272 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,715 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 0.04% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Dupont Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.63% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 161,048 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Alps Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 32,211 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Munich Re Group (Adr) (MURGY) by 240,675 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $50.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (Adr) (NYSE:SNY) by 52,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,461 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

