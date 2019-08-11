Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined; As 3M Company (MMM) Shares Declined, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.32 Million

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 30,260 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 31,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 722,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 754,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 656,348 shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,111 were reported by Barr E S &. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.93% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,753 shares. Paragon Limited owns 5,744 shares. Natixis has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carnegie Asset Limited Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sageworth Trust Com holds 425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers accumulated 0% or 77 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,574 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 203,923 shares. Pnc Svcs Group owns 2.78 million shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carroll Financial Associates invested in 0.19% or 9,721 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.12% or 10,842 shares. Florida-based Camarda Finance Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 161,497 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management reported 321,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.01% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 96,545 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 51,998 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 23,488 were reported by Crow Point Prns Ltd. 215,460 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 115,829 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Dupont Corp holds 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 92,845 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 70,885 shares. Sei Invests owns 31,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares to 191,629 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 53,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGPI).