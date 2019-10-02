Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Reaches $14.05 After 8.00% Up Move; Ryerson Holding (RYI)’s Sentiment Is 1.68

The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 585,529 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLNThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.60B company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $15.17 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CORT worth $127.76M more.

Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.50, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 57 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 34 cut down and sold their positions in Ryerson Holding Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.08 million shares, down from 13.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ryerson Holding Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 22 Increased: 33 New Position: 24.

Towle & Co holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation for 2.33 million shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 135,886 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 0.18% invested in the company for 221,251 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.18% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 111,188 shares.

The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 64,913 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has declined 33.11% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 05/03/2018 – Correct: Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 0c, Not 46c; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA; 05/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding 4Q Rev $810.6M; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q Rev $941.3M; 14/05/2018 – Portolan Capital Management LLC Exits Ryerson Holding; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES; 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Ryerson Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:RYI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ryerson: Disproving The ‘Best Year Ever’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 288.24% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.17 per share. RYI’s profit will be $24.95 million for 3.12 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Ryerson Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $311.15 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 2.51 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $22.73M for 17.56 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 22.3 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 2.05% less from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&T Commercial Bank Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 629,826 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 70,936 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 36,294 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 73,278 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 35,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt holds 39,207 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 44,710 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 13,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 12,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 16,712 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 172,757 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 78,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corcept: Tough Year Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Names Kimberly Park to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “HC Wainwright Starts Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Corcept Therapeutics has $2000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19’s average target is 35.23% above currents $14.05 stock price. Corcept Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.